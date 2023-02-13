For the last 20 years, the district has under levied $125,480,000. At the last September annual meeting, the board admitted to not taxing the taxpayers at 100%. Taxpayers were given a discount on their taxes.
Each year should have been taxed at the full levy amount; the money being put into a reserve fund for buildings. We use referendums for buildings, and we tax them when we need it. Where is the financial intellect?
Leaders, you are very short sighted. What exactly did you have in mind for long-term planning? Or didn't you?
Is there anyone on this board with any financial and organizational background? Running a school district is a business and should have board members with reasonable skills enough to know if the business is going to succeed or fail.
Right now, our economy is in a valley, and people are stressed out. And, so again, you're going to push to raise taxes to pass your referendum.
To reiterate, enrollment is declining. Past suggestions regarding reducing the six primary schools to four went nowhere, as did the many other suggestions. Let's all stick to the status quo. Keep pushing for the referendum until the community gets tired of it. Randy Lawson, we need your financial frugality.
The vote for the referendum again is no, and no.
