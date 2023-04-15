Letter to the Editor RTSA
Anyone who voted for Protasiewicz really frightens me. 

First, because it appears that your thoughts can be bought for $45 million dollars in campaign brainwashing lies. 

Second, because I feel that your primary concern in life is your your selfish and irresponsible desire to kill unborn babies. 

And third, because you don’t seem to value freedom and are so willing to give up our constitutional rights by trusting that government will always do the right things and will give you want “you” want, by entrusting emotionally controlling people who fail to follow the law, using their personal beliefs to dictate what is “right and necessary.” 

You frighten me for your thoughtlessness, your selfishness and your foolishness. I truly fear you because you do not seem to be able to make kind, altruistic or good decisions based on sound objective reasoning. Your vote is mind numbingly scary because you are very good at thinking about you, but seem to forget, or worse, are indifferent and do not care that you are sharing this world with others. Now please tell me how my desire for every person, living and not yet born, to enjoy liberty and pursue happiness, frightens you.

