Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and Carver Counties. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. .Recent warm temperatures have acted quickly to melt snowpack and increase river flows. Additional precipitation expected overnight Saturday and through Sunday will not help the situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 615 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 678.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning and continue rising to 683.2 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Crawford and Grant Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 18.4 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&