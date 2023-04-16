Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and Pierce Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Recent warm temperatures have acted quickly to melt snowpack and increase river flows. Additional precipitation expected today through Monday will delay crests on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1115 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 679.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 683.2 feet early Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1130 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1130 AM CDT Sunday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM CDT Sunday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.4 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1115 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 17.5 feet Friday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 04/12/1997. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&