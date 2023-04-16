Letter to the Editor RTSA
The GOP was furious when Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, so they did their best to convince the American public that the election had been "stolen."  We now know that the only people interested in stealing an election was the GOP. Trump and his allies did their best to overturn a legitimate election, and many already have been convicted of crimes in that endeavor with many others yet to be prosecuted. 

But in recent elections, many voters have turned away from Republicans and elected Democrats instead, leaving the GOP to resort to illegal bullying tactics to get their way. One example is the expulsion of two young Black legislators in Tennessee for entering the well of the House of Representatives without permission just seconds prior to a recess. They were exercising their First Amendment right to free speech after the Republicans who control the legislature refused to recognize gun control advocates during Thursday's session. Yes, they broke some "rule of decorum," but the only other expulsions in Tennessee have been for legislators who had committed crimes.  

We don't have to look at other states to see what legislators are trying to do to duly elected officials. The Wisconsin GOP is again furious that their candidate didn't win. Janet Protasiewicz soundly defeated Dan Kelly by 11 percentage points, over 200,000 votes, so what are the Republican legislators in Wisconsin doing? By their own admission, they are hatching a plan to impeach Protasiewicz. For what? Lawfully winning her election. 

Some Wisconsin GOP lawmakers tried to take part in the "fake elector scheme" when Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election and now are trying to remove a legitimately elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Citizens in Wisconsin need to realize that Wisconsin GOP legislators are trying to take away their voting rights in order to stay in power. Voters must remove these people from office at their next election. If voters don't insist that their legitimately elected officials take and remain in office, elections don't matter. That is how democracies become autocracies.

You don’t have to look too far to see what happens with Democrats have complete control — have you seen what is happening in MN? I assume you don’t because what has happened is the exact opposite of what you’re claiming. Furthermore, let’s discuss attack ads and campaign funding - Soros, Zuckerberg etc…. But no, instead you all accuse the GOP of exactly what you’re guilty of. Facts matter, we just don’t discuss them or care to verify and research anything first. Again, blame the GOP all you want but please, at the very least admit the part Soros and Zuckerberg play in almost every democrat campaign. Especially here in Wisconsin.

