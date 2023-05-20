Just home from a solemn, heartbreaking procession of police officers honoring a fallen comrade. So many of them looked so young, their whole lives ahead of them.
I can't help but think that perhaps the best way to “back the blue” and show our support for the police is to begin trying to reduce the number and availability of guns on the streets. Doesn't that somehow make sense?
The ease with which guns can be acquired, along with their prevalence, must be among the biggest stressors for the officers we ask to do so much. And those same factors might lead them to believe they will be staring down the barrel of a gun on every call. I can't imagine living with that fear or functioning under that possibility.
Maybe it's time to stop bowing to the false God of a constitutional amendment that is over 200 years old, written in a completely different time. Maybe we consider putting the same energy, passion and innovation into preserving human life and common sense.
Keep your guns. I am not advocating taking them all away. I am just asking that, for all those who fly the flags or display the signs about supporting the police, be willing to consider all the ways you could really actually do so that might matter more than just those words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.