With the election of Rep. Dan Knodl in the Wisconsin 8th Senate District, the GOP has the supermajority it needed to go forward with their intentions to impeach some Wisconsin officials. 

I would like to point out that Article VII, Section 1 of the Wisconsin Constitution states, “The assembly shall have the power of impeaching all civil officers of this state for corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors; but a majority of all the members elected shall concur in an impeachment.” 

The Constitution is very specific in that an impeachment must be for corrupt conduct in office or for crimes and misdemeanors. It does not say that an impeachment can be processed because those in the legislature do not agree politically with the actions of some officials. 

What charges can the GOP manufacture to carry on the impeachment of Wisconsin officials and put an end to democracy? Do voters really want to see an end to our democracy?

