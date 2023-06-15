Eroding the boundaries of age appropriateness is the goal, the objective is grooming our children to believe that things previously considered inappropriate are now ok and worthy of acclaim. Acquiesce or else.
Some argue that these books are valuable because they are relevant to one’s coming of age and self-discovery. I beg to differ. How does a book that graphically describes a violent rape aid in self-discovery? Or that graphically describes sexual acts on par with Fifty Shades of Grey? We are asking children to carry the burden of issues that they should not be burdened with. “Some knowledge is too heavy for children.
When you are older and stronger, you can bear it. For now you must trust me to carry it for you.” Let’s let our children be children. They have their whole lives to be adults. Innocence is worth protecting and we must do our part as teachers, parents and caregivers to carry certain things for them until they are old enough to bear the load.
This is not book banning. This is the role of parents being recognized as paramount to the upbringing and development of their children, not the state. The books of concern are so graphic that in public school board meetings where excerpts have been read out loud, the speaker’s microphone is shut off and told they cannot read further because it’s inappropriate. Also, school libraries are not public libraries.
School’s have a duty to ensure that adequate safeguards are in place to protect children and their developing minds from being exposed to topics and concepts that are not developmentally appropriate. As taxpayers and parents we absolutely have a say in what materials are made available in the school’s classroom collections and libraries. Again, these items are available via the public library system, so do not conflate this with “book banning.”
(2) comments
Kristen, may I recommend this article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/03/19/poll-religion-christian-white/
A parent has the right to choose what their child reads because they have the best interests of their child at heart. As a parent, I have the best interests of my child at heart and as such II’m not qualified to choose what your child reads just as you are not qualified to choose what my child reads. You do not have the best interest of my child at heart. I do as their parent.
The question isn’t, are there some books that aren’t age appropriate?
The question is, are we going to allow a small fringe group to ban what our children have the freedom to read or are we going to continue allowing parents to make decisions for their own children as is their parental right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.