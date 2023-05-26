News of mass shootings in our country have become everyday events. Even after case after case of mass murder at our schools the Republican party rallies around the gun lobby and blocks the passage of common sense gun safety laws to protect our children and grandchildren. I am sick of hearing them send their thoughts and prayers to grief stricken parents while killing the passage of gun safety laws.
Meanwhile our good neighbors to the north in Canada have protected their children with sensible gun safety laws. Did you know there have been fewer than twenty students killed in school shootings in Canada? Not this month. No, not last year. In total, in their history. And absolutely no deaths in elementary schools. Why? Because gun safety laws save lives.
Listen, it’s the guns!
Listen Tom Tiffany, Shannon Zimmerman, Gae Magnafici and Rob Stafsholt.
Please tell us parents and grandparents why you protect the gun lobby rather than our children and grandchildren?
Is it because the gun lobby supports your election campaigns?
Please speak up!
Tell your constituents you have seen enough mass murders and now value the children over the gun lobby and will support common sense gun safety laws. Then pass those laws.
It’s the guns.
