...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 678.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning and continue rising to 683.2 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 18.5 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1115 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 17.5 feet early Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 04/12/1997. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&