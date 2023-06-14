I am an avowed curmudgeon. I have held in my arms the ruined result of failed diplomacy as they slipped from life, April 2003, Camp Bucca near Um Qasr, Iraq. It requires a special but emerging kind of regressed awareness to focus our energies on prosperity squabbles when the real world wants you to see behind the curtain at horrors to leave you hopeless. You need to insert a pause and be nice to your neighbor or a stranger when you meet them.
Why do we allow ourselves to be used as a proxy for the social agendas of people we do not know, who have zero stake in our communities?
There are real concerns, within your ability to influence, within your area of responsibility, and about which you have a need to know and act on. Of course there are issues of national interest. Perhaps we ought to ensure that we elect the right people to represent us and then hold them accountable to do that.
I address the parents of school age children when I say that “you are the parent.” Your child is your responsibility, not somehow community chattel or putty to be shaped into obedient workers or compliant consumers. Get to know your kid. Invest your time in them. Take responsibility for their safety. Do not help malevolent people groom them under the guise of equity or some claim of class fairness.
