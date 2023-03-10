While many of us take for granted the natural gas that heats our homes, for the 280,000 Wisconsinites that rely on propane trucked to their homes and stored in tanks it is a bit more involved than just turning up their thermostat. If those tanks go empty, their family is literally out in the cold.
Propane is a matter of life and death for so many of our state’s residents and is in the forefront now more than ever as a pipeline project in far northern Wisconsin that could have serious implications on the supply of propane in our state. The Line 5 pipeline is in the process of having a 12-mile segment relocated because of the request of a Wisconsin tribe. This relocation might not sound like a big deal, until you realize it’s one of the major raw product suppliers for our region’s propane. So much so that a propane supplier has warned if the relocation project doesn’t move forward, and Line 5 is closed, they will shutter three propane facilities in our region and Wisconsin would likely be plunged into a propane state of emergency.
The Line 5 relocation project is more than a political ping pong. It supplies the product hundreds of thousands of families need to keep warm. I hope the Wisconsin DNR can look beyond the politics of this project and keep those families in mind as they review the necessary permits.
