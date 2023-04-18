Letter to the Editor RTSA
Thank you to all who voted in our April 4 spring election.

Statewide, nearly 40% of our voting age population turned out to vote, according to the Wisconsin League of Women Voters. 

Our voter turnout for this spring election without a presidential primary set a record high. We beat the previous high of 34% voter turnout for a similar election, set in the 2011 Wisconsin Supreme Court race. You can find statewide election results online at the Wisconsin Election Commission website.

More of us than usual voted in St. Croix County, too. Unofficial results show that just over 29,000 of us here cast ballots in our April 4 spring election. In comparison, less than half as many St. Croix County folks voted in the 2022 and 2021 spring elections, which are the most recent previous spring elections without a presidential primary. 

Only about two-thirds as many votes were cast in St. Croix County in the 2020 spring election, which is the most recent previous spring election when a Wisconsin Supreme Court race was on the ballot—and that was an election that also included a presidential primary. You can find more St. Croix County election results online at the county’s website.

Thanks for voting. Your vote matters. 

