Please don’t forget about the Wisconsin primary election Tuesday, Feb. 21, when you can cast ballots in a non-partisan election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court is up for grabs, and with it, the fate of democracy in our critical swing state.
Conservatives currently have a 4-3 majority, but a rightwing justice is retiring. If a progressive replaces her, that would allow the court to roll back the GOP’s extreme gerrymanders. It’s pretty clear that Wisconsin voters object to gerrymandering by any political party (kind of like we all want term limits), but those in charge somehow haven’t heard us.
Gerrymandering is a threat to democracy. It sets electoral district boundaries by using voting data, rather than shared community of interest factors like school districts, neighborhoods, or other sensible criteria. This way, gerrymandering distorts the democratic process by giving an unfair advantage to the party in power. It allows politicians to pick their voters, rather than the other way around.
Wisconsin has a roughly 50-50 split between Republican and Democratic voters, which is why Gov. Evers was re-elected. But the state legislature is split 60-40 because of gerrymandering.
Gerrymandering leads to a lack of competition in elections. Why run, when there’s no chance you can be elected due to gerrymandering? Wonder why our elected officials don’t care what we want? They don’t have to care; it’s nearly impossible to oust them, and they know it.
Now is not the time for apathy. Instead, take action by voting Feb. 21 for Judge Janet Protasiewicz for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She is the strongest candidate in support of redistricting reform, to ensure that district lines are drawn fairly and without political bias. It’s time for us to have fair and competitive elections, where the voices of all are heard.
