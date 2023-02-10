Did you know that there’s a primary election in just a few weeks on Feb. 21, an election that could greatly affect the lives of all of us? We Wisconsin voters will get a chance to choose our candidate for the state Supreme Court. Only the top two of the four candidates running for the position will advance to the April 4 election.
And only two of the candidates favor a women’s right to choose – Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell.. Both are also in favor of fair redistricting maps It’s critical that one of these two receive enough votes to run in the April election.
The other two candidates are extremist conservatives who have been endorsed by anti-abortion groups and have ties to Donald Trump. Trump endorsed former justice Dan Kelly and praised him at a rally in Milwaukee. Judge Jennifer Dorow’s husband was a security official for Trump’s events in Wisconsin.
One of the most important issues likely to come before the court is the 1849 Wisconsin law banning abortions, still on the books after 173 years. The Republican legislature has refused to deal with this issue despite efforts by Gov. Evers.
Wisconsin also has one of the most aggressive partisan gerrymandered districting maps in the nation – maps approved by the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court.
It’s time for a change in Wisconsin. Please vote for Janet Protasiewicz or Everett Mitchell to restore reproductive rights and fair voting maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.