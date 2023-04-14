Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 19.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 18.5 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&