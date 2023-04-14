As we all know, April 1 was not a good day for any of us, but especially for the hard workers of St. Croix County Electric. In my 20 years living here, I have never seen a snow storm of this magnitude with this level of damage done to trees, homes and the amount of power outages.
I want to give a special shout-out to the teams at St. Croix County Electric for their diligence in getting power back to the residents as quickly as possible. Of course that is their job, but the severity of this particular storm deserves a special thanks to the teams. Our street was without power for a little over 24 hours and it could have been much longer without the expertise and dedication of these teams.
All my neighbors on Cedar Drive West also send their appreciation, as I am sure do all the residents of St. Croix County. Thank you.
