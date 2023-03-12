Common sense seems to be on the rise. Folks are tired of extremists, whether it be right or left, we need, crave, some common sense middle of the road officials that will do some actual, "within their scope" work for us residents. The St. Joseph Town Board has three positions that will be on the April 4 ballot.
If you want board members who will focus on local, within their scope responsibilities, vs national or special interests, political or personal agendas, then you want to elect Matt Moore for supervisor 2, Chris Marshall for supervisor 4 and Theresa Johnson for town chair.
Common sense candidates, who understand the role of local government, who will work to preserve our rural character while being fiscally responsible, transparent to their constituency, careful planning for growth and keep politics out of decisions, these are your folks. Vote Moore, Marshall and Johnson on April 4 for the St Joseph Town Board.
