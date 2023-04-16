Letter to the Editor RTSA
During election cycles in both 2020 and 2022, conservatives throughout St. Croix County have made their stances on “law and order” perfectly clear. Or at least I thought they had. You probably remember the large white signs all over the county, urging people to vote for “law and order” candidates, who were in the eyes of the sign holders, Republicans.

But scanning through the election results this spring, I was shocked to see additional funding for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office soundly defeated at the ballot box. When offered an opportunity to show actual, tangible support for “law and order,” sign-holding conservatives chose to shrug their shoulders and turn their backs.

Our county isn’t as red as it used to be, thankfully, but conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly was still able to carry St. Croix by six points. Even the toothless Republican-endorsed ballot questions breezed through with huge margins of support.

Despite all that, the measure requesting additional funding for our brave men and women in law enforcement lost by more than 20 points.

I am proof that it is indeed possible to vote progressive and still be in support of police, despite what these hypocritical sign-wielders may tell you. I was a proud “yes” vote in support of our law enforcement and was disappointed in its defeat.

To my more conservative friends who have been endlessly beating the drum of “law and order,” I urge you to do more than put a big white sign in your yard.

Next time, put your money where your mouth is.

