I made the choice to write an article to this paper. It wasn't published. I called the editor, Jim Johnson. I inquired why it wasn't included in the letters to the editor. Mr. Johnson asked what the article was about. I told him "abortion (heart stopping).”
He gave me the correct address and to send it in again. He said he liked receiving letters to the editor. So I did. It never showed up in print. The original article was never returned. I decided to send in a different article called "outrage.” Never showed up in print. Hmmm! They weren't political. Opinionated, probably.
I have been called that. Some facts from memory were backed up by others. Some I found online. I feel offended. Both articles were refused with no explanation. Did I offend someone at the paper? Who decided to print or not. The most articles that are printed lean toward one way of thinking. Biased. Decisions should be made showing both sides. Is the news media doing our thinking for us?
Patricia’s “Outrage” was published in the June 8 edition of the Star-Observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.