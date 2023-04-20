Letter to the Editor RTSA
Buy Now

Wisconsin voters continue to send clear messages in statewide elections. When moderate candidates share our views and values, we elect them by large margins. Consider Jill Karofsky’s 120,000 vote landslide over Dan Kelly in 2020 and Janet Protasiewicz’s massive 203,000 vote defeat of Kelly this year. While Gov. Tony Evers narrowly beat Scott Walker in 2018, he defeated extremist Tim Michels by over 90,000 votes in 2022

Wisconsinites clearly favor moderate candidates in statewide elections, where the principle of one person-one vote still exists. That principle has been destroyed by conservative Republicans, who paid outside firms to design as many “safe” Republican legislative districts as possible in 2010 and made them even less democratic in 2020.

They have abandoned even the appearance of fair elections in the pursuit of more and more political power. Before 2010 Wisconsin legislators had to listen to and consider a variety of viewpoints in order to win elections. That is no longer true. Conservative Republicans in safe

districts are certain to keep their seats if they follow party leaders, maintain a cozy relationship to funding sources, and always listen to the most extreme members of their base.

Gerrymandering has led many Republican legislators to become arrogant and feel they are entitled to their seats. Worse than that, it has made them lazy. The Republican legislators in Wisconsin won’t even meet and discuss serious proposals made by Evers or other Democrats. This is an insult to the 1,358,774 of us who voted for him and fails to consider his 90,000 vote majority.

Wisconsin voters have chosen a new direction for the Supreme Court. The days when a Wisconsin Supreme Court rubber-stamps extreme legislation are over. It may be that, in the near future, fair legislative maps will return. Those of us eager for Wisconsin to return to a long history of moderation, where bipartisan legislation aims to help all residents, can hardly wait.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you