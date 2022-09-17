It took a little while for the Hudson offense to get rolling Friday night against Menomonie, but the Raider defense had their back.
The Hudson’s defense held Menomonie to just 86 rushing yards, and while the Mustangs threw for 208, most of those came in the fourth quarter after the Raiders had built a 21-0 lead. In the end, the Raiders prevailed 21-7 to hand the Mustangs their first Big Rivers Conference loss while moving into a three-way tie with Menomonie and New Richmond for second place in the BRC behind 3-0 River Falls.
Hudson coach Adam Kowles said it all started with the defense.
“D played just lights out,” Kowles said. “We got pressure on the quarterback and didn't let him run. Their game is when they get rolling with the run game, then they take advantage of some play action. And they just couldn't get the run game going and our D-line was getting upfield to get to the quarterback.”
Aiden Tepper-Engh had two sacks and two tackles for loss in the win and Will McDonald registered a sack while Reese Thompson had two tackles for loss and Sam Dickman had one. Riley Steltzner recorded a team-high nine tackles while Jack LaBlanc provided the dagger with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Hudson’s defense helped the Raiders control field position early but they couldn’t get much going until Jake Busson hit Tyler Lessard for a 49-yard second quarter touchdown for the only points of the first half.
Hudson’s defense came up big on Menomonie’s first possession of the third quarter by stopping the Mustangs on fourth down inside the Raider 10. The Raider offense took over and marched 90 yards, highlighted by a 23-yard pass from Busson to Nathan Michaels to set up a seven-yard touchdown run by Busson.
The Raider defense stopped the Mustangs again inside Hudson territory, and after a Raider punt gave Menomonie a first-and-10 at the 20, LaBlanc stepped in front of a quick sideline pass and went untouched into the end zone to extend the Raider lead to 21-0 with 6:07 remaining.
Menomonie stuck with the pass and it resulted in a 69-yard touchdown with 4:19 remaining to make it a 21-7 game.
Tepper-Engh smothered the Mustangs onside kick attempt, and Menomonie burned all three of its timeouts before forcing the Raiders to punt with 3:44 left. Garret Siwicki’s kick rolled out of bounds at the Mustang eight yard-line with 3:44 remaining and Menomonie went to the air again to move into Raider territory. But a third-down sack by McDonald and an incomplete pass on fourth down put the Raiders into victory formation for the final two plays of the game.
Busson finished 9-of-14 passing for 99 yards and added another 99 yards on the ground on 17 attempts, while Ross Yaeger carried the ball seven times for 60 yards.
Kowles said the offense wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough.
“We missed a few things early but then kind of settled into some things,” he said. “It wasn't great offensively but it was good. The O-line played really well. We didn't block on the perimeter as well as I wanted to early, but we did late”
Next up for the Raiders is another home game this Friday night against Eau Claire Memorial. The Old Abes are coming off a 13-9 loss to River Falls that dropped them to 3-2 overall, 1-2 in the BRC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.