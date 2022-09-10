After two years in the Hudson trophy case, the Little Brown Jug will spend at least the next year in River Falls after the Wildcats defeated the Raiders 27-14 in the 105th meeting between the two teams Friday night in Hudson.
Junior running back Jonah Syverson accounted for all four River Falls touchdowns, including a five-yard run with 4:23 remaining after Hudson had cut the Wildcat lead to five, 19-14, on the previous possession. Wide receiver Jordan Karras hit tight end Cody Olson on a double-reverse pass for the two-point conversion to extend the Wildcat lead to 27-14.
Hudson failed on a 4th-and-18 pass attempt on its ensuing possession and the Wildcats took over on the Raider 28-yard line with 2:31 remaining before converting a 4th-and5 with 1:34 left to seal the win.
Syverson scored on the Cats’ first and last possessions of the first half, barreling over from three yards out on the opening drive of the game and scoring on a four-yard run with 23 seconds left in the half to give River Falls a 13-0 lead.
Hudson took the second half kick and marched 65-yards, ending with a three-yard TD run by Justin Robey to cut the Wildcat lead to 13-7. But River Falls responded with an 80-yard drive, culminating in a 25-yard touchdown run by Syverson. The two-point conversion attempt failed and the Cats led 19-7 with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter.
An interception by Ben Healy, his fifth of the season, gave the Raiders the ball at their own 33 yard-line early in the fourth quarter, and a long run by Robey followed by a long pass from Jake Busson to Nathan Michaels moved the ball down to the Wildcat 16. After another first down, linebacker Reese Thompson lined up at tight end and caught a two-yard rollout pass from Busson to make it a five-point game, 19-14, with 8:37 remaining.
But once again River Falls responded. After Wyatt Bell returned the ensuing kick to midfield, Syverson ran for two first downs and Gavin Kohel ran for another before Syverson scored his fourth touchdown of the game and the Cats tacked on the two-point conversion to make the final 27-14.
It’s just the second time in the last 14 years the Wildcats have earned possession of the Little Brown Jug, the traveling trophy the two teams have played for each season since 1953. River Falls leads the Little Brown Jug series 37-21 and leads the all-time series 56-49.
