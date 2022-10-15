The 2022 season was one of the most challenging in the history of the Somerset football team.
The death of long-time Spartan coach Bruce Larson on Feb. 27, put the 2022 season into uncharted territory that no team or coaching staff wants to endure.
The Spartans’ season came to an end on Friday, losing at Osceola 15-14. A win by the Spartans in either of their final two games would have likely earned them a berth in the WIAA state playoffs that begin in the upcoming weekend.
The loss to Osceola came a week after the Spartans were beaten by one of the biggest comebacks in Middle Border Conference history, giving up a 32-point lead in a 62-58 loss to Amery.
Somerset coach Joe Hutter, who took over the leadership of the Spartan program following the death of Coach Larson, said he was pleased with how the Somerset defense bounced back after the difficult finish against Amery. The only scoring in the first half on Friday when Osceola got the ball to the edge and scored on a jet sweep.
The Spartans struggled offensively in the first half. Hutter said the coaches got caught up in what Osceola was throwing at the Spartans defensively. At halftime the coaches decided to focus on what they wanted to accomplish, which primarily was a power running game centered around halfback Caymen Gebheim.
Somerset scored its first touchdown with 16 seconds left in the third quarter when sophomore quarterback Kane Donnelly followed the left side of his line to a 20-yard touchdown. The pass attempt on the two-point conversion failed, leaving the Spartans trailing, 8-6.
The Spartans recovered a fumble at their own 44 early in the fourth quarter. It was the only turnover Somerset received, while giving the ball away three times on interceptions.
Somerset drove to the Osceola 6-yard line following the turnover before turning the ball over on downs.
Osceola then drove 94 yards for the decisive touchdown. The Chieftains used an 18-yard run and 40-yard pass to get the ball into Somerset territory. Osceola’s Tanner Viebrock then found a seam in the Somerset defense, sprinting for a 35-yard touchdown. The successful extra point kick made the margin nine points, meaning the Spartans would need to score twice to get the lead in the last four minutes of the game.
The Spartans hurried the ball upfield, with quarterback Kane Donnelly finding senior Andy Rojas free in the Osceola secondary for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 1:34 left. Donnelly ran for the conversion, making the score 15-14.
In the final moments, the Spartans forced Osceola to punt. Somerset got the ball with 1:05 left, needing 77 yards to get to the Osceola end zone. The Spartans drove as far as the Osceola 31, but the pass on the final play was knocked down, giving Osceola the win.
Hutter credited the Spartan seniors for raising the intensity and urgency in the second half of Friday’s game as the Spartans tried to fight back for the win. Hutter said the Spartan seniors showed maturity all season in dealing with everything they faced this season.
“Since February 27, it was the right group to handle that situation the best they possibly can,” Hutter said.
