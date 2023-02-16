‘Fishing for Love’
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 17; Saturday, Feb. 18.
Location: Junior’s Restaurant and Tap House, 414 S. Main St., River Falls.
Cost: $15.
Join for a fun night of laughs and entertainment at the Fishing for Love one-act show. The show consists of six different love or fishing themed short plays, perfect to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Tickets available at the door or in advance at Junior’s. Doors open at 6 p.m., live music and 6:15 and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Pal-entine’s Day craft
Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 17.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, room 219, 700 First St.
Cost: Free.
Tweens and teens, create something for the friends you love. Register at hudsonpubliclibrary.org.
Read with Marley
Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, children’s reading room, 700 First St.
Cost: Free.
Families can sign up for 15-minute slots to read with Marley, which is great for reluctant readers, kids who need practice reading aloud or kids who just love to read. Sign up at the youth services desk or call 715-386-3101.
Dance Theatre
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Feb. 15-18.
Location: Abbott Concert Hall, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, 420 E Cascade Ave, River Falls.
Cost: Free.
An upcoming University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dance Theatre event will not only showcase various forms of dance but will honor a former student who died last year.
Dance Theatre will present its annual spring concert, free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m. and seats will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
One of the event’s dances, a full company performance titled “In Memoriam” created by faculty choreographer and Dance Theatre director Mari Kline-Kluck, is dedicated to Eva Schrank, a former Dance Theatre member and a lifelong River Falls resident. Schrank died Sept. 6, 2022, at age 22. The dance examines the impact of those Schrank knew and danced with.
The dance “explores both the grief and this loss and the beautiful legacy Eva leaves behind,” Kline-Kluck said.
The event embraces numerous dance forms including modern, musical theater, jazz, Peruvian, jazz, comedy and contemporary as it features the work of numerous UW-River Falls Dance Theatre students, alumni and faculty along with professionals.
UW-River Falls Dance Theatre, a modern dance company, has brought an artistic dance program to students with a passion for dance for over 40 years. It strives to provide rich dance experiences and performances to River Falls and the surrounding communities.
Roberts candidate forum
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 16.
Location: Roberts Village Hall, 107 East Maple St., Roberts.
Cost: Free.
There are four candidates running for president of the village of Roberts. Candidates are Kim Kirkwold, Tim Johnson, Jeff Vogt and Katy Kapaun.
A primary election will be held on Feb. 21. The top two vote-getters will be on the April 4 ballot.
There will be an opportunity at the event to ask questions and meet the candidates, all of whom have agreed to participate. The event will be moderated by former municipal judge Peter Close.
Cornhole
Date: Friday, Feb. 17, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18, 1-6 p.m.
Location: The Garage Bikes and Brews, 109 W. Cedar St., River Falls.
Cost: $10 entry fee.
Join this indoor cornhole tournament. There will be blind draw partners and the tournament is limited to 20 participants. Take part Friday, Saturday or both. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
‘Miss Havisham’
Time: Light refreshments at 6:30 p.m.; screening begins at 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 16.
Location: Davis Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building, 420 E Cascade Ave.
Cost: Free.
More information: No tickets are required.
Join the Music and Stage and Screen Arts Department at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for a red carpet gala premiere screening of “MissHavisham” and other short films produced by students in the program.
The program will include:
“Miss Havisham,” adapted and directed by Kathy Welch. This film is inspired by the characters in Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations.” “Miss Havisham” explores a tortured mind bent on a twisted form of vengeance. This short, filmed play utilizes stylized movement, original music, and creative cinematic techniques.
A selection of short films produced by students in Erik Johnson’s Advanced Field Production class, in collaboration with students in Joe Rein’s Screenwriting class.
A selection of short films and commercials produced by students in Casey Palbicki’s Multimedia for the Performing Arts class.
‘Disney’s Descendants: The Musical’
Schedule: Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m; Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m and 4 p.m; Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m; Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m; Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m; Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m and 4 p.m; Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m; Friday, March 3, 7 p.m; Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m; Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m.
Location: The Phipps Center for the Arts, John H. Potter Theater, 109 Locust St.
Cost: Youth $15 and adults $20.
Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island … until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? This new musical, based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, is packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters and hit songs.
Three chutneys and a pickle
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18.
Location: Hudson High School, Room A115, 1501 Vine St.
Cost: $35.
Explore Indian cooking. No previous experience necessary. Anyone 16-years and older is welcome to join. Observe demonstrations and discuss traditional accompaniments like sweet, savory and spicy chutney. Prepare a traditional south Indian spicy hot lemon pickle finishing with Indian Chai tea. Afterward, discuss over chai and sample savory snacks with Ejaz Saifullah, experienced Indian cook. Enroll at hudsonraiders.com
Winter birds
Time: 9-10:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18.
Location: Al and Laurie Hein Visitor Center, 279 S. Cove Road, Hudson.
Cost: Free, thanks to the St. Croix Valley Bird Club.
Students kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to join local birding experts for a guided bird hike, raptor pellet dissection and a meet-and-greet with Carpenter Nature Center’s ambassador Barred Owl. Drawings for door prizes, too. Binoculars and field guides will be available to use or you may bring your own. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Ice fishing
Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18.
Location: Willow River State Park, Little Falls Lake, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Join Wild Rivers Conservancy and the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks as they drill into the ice and discover a variety of fish on Little Falls Lake. All the necessities to help you or your child to catch your first fish will be provided. Plan to learn how to use the equipment, fish species identification, rules and regulations, and connections between clean water and fish populations. All you need to bring is excitement to learn and winter weather gear to stay warm on the ice. If you're 16 years of age or older, you will need to bring a current, valid fishing license. Register at tinyurl.com/letsgoicefishing.
The Truth about Reading
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 19.
Location: New Richmond High School auditorium, 650 Richmond Way.
RSVP: wi-reads.org/ttar-newrichmond.
Northwood Technical College has partnered with a literacy nonprofit called WI Reads to host a screening of a documentary called “The Truth About Reading.”
Join for true stories about overcoming reading difficulties which illuminate the experience and prevalence of sub-literacy with its impact on the economy, education, mental health and public safety, while also showing that proven and effective solutions can make high-level literacy possible for all.
Improving literacy levels in our region requires dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders. “The Truth About Reading” is appropriate for a broad audience. Whether you have years of experience with literacy or no prior knowledge at all you will walk away touched by the true stories of lives impacted by the literacy crisis and inspired to contribute to solutions.
