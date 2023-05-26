Area veteran’s organizations will host observations on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
Freedom Park fundraiser
Time: 1-7 p.m.
Location: Lakefront Park, Hudson.
Cost: Free will donation.
On Memorial Day, FIT Real Estate will once again be hosting a concert to benefit the Freedom Park Center project.
The event is being promoted as a family friendly afternoon featuring food, drinks, bounce houses, face painting, kid’s hula hoop contest, silent auction and a concert.
This is a free will donation event with all proceeds benefiting the Freedom Park Center building project.
1 p.m. Joshua Lassi.
2 p.m. Jake Nelson.
3:30 p.m. Tim Sigler.
5 p.m. U.S. Navy veteran, Sailor Jerri.
Hudson
Area veteran organizations will host observations for Memorial Day at:
11:15 a.m. Lakeview Cemetery in Lakeland, Minnesota.
11:45 a.m. Evergreen Cemetery in Afton, Minnesota.
9 a.m. St. Patrick's Cemetery.
10:30 a.m. Willow River Cemetery
River Falls
The River Falls American Legion Post 121 will be providing Memorial Day observances at area cemeteries and at the Veterans Memorial in River Falls. At 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Greenwood Cemetery on East Division Street, a full program, including the Post Honor Guard, music and tributes to deceased veterans will take place. Gerald Hague of River Falls, who was mortally wounded on May 17, 1967, in Viet Nam will be honored through a special reenactment presentation. A public lunch at the AMerican Legion, 701 North Main St., compliments of Post 212 Auxiliary will take place after the program.
Presentation of Colors and Taps will take place at prior to the full programming at the following cemeteries:
7 a.m. Kinnickinnic Cemetery, River Falls.
7:30 a.m. Mann Valley Cemetery, River Falls.
8 a.m. Glass Valley Cemetery, River Falls.
8:20 a.m. Cherma, Saint Martin’s Cemetery, Hudson.
8:45 a.m. St. Bridget’s Cemetery, Hudson.
New Richmond
American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County will honor Memorial Day at several sites, with a lunch to follow at noon at the American Legion Post 80, 1260 Wall Street. The two posts will mark the day at:
9 a.m. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Richmond.
9:30 a.m.Methodist Cemetery, Cylon.
9:45 a.m. Oakland Cemetery, Huntington.
10 a.m. St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery, Stanton.
10:30 a.m. New Richmond Cemetery, New Richmond.
10:30 a.m. Calvary Cemetery, Deer Park.
11 a.m. Main Street bridge, New Richmond.
11:30 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, New Richmond.
Somerset
Phaneuf-Vanasse Post 111 will host a Memorial Day observation beginning with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. for all legion, auxiliary and sons of Post 11. At 1 p.m., lunch will be hosted at Post 111, 464 County Road VV. Honor ceremonies will then follow at the following cemeteries:
8:30 a.m. East Farmington.
9:45 a.m. St. Anne’s.
10:30 a.m. Boardman.
11:00 a.m. Houlton.
11:20 a.m. Pioneer.
11:30 a.m. Emmanuel.
Noon Hillside.
12:30 p.m. Veterans Park
Hammond
Hammond Post 432 will host observations at:
10 a.m. Robert Warren Cemetery.
11 a.m. Hammond, between the library and the water tower.
