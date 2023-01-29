The River Falls boys basketball team saw its nine-game winning streak snapped with a 54-51 loss to Eau Claire Memorial in a Big Rivers Conference battle between the two state-ranked teams Saturday night in River Falls.
Eau Claire Memorial entered the game ranked No. 8 in the WSN Division 1 Coaches poll while River Falls was No. 10 in Division 2.
Down 29-23 at the break, the Wildcats used a 10-0 run to take a seven point lead midway through the second half before Memorial started chipping away.
The Cats trailed 52-47 late when Aidan Carufel hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with just under a minute remaining to cut the gap to two, 52-50. Following an Old Abe miss at the other end, River Falls took a timeout with 24 seconds left but turned the ball over when play resumed.
Two Eau Claire Memorial free throws with 10.3 seconds left pushed the Old Abe lead to four, and Josh Godden went to the free throw line with 4.3 seconds left. Godden made his first free throw and missed the second on purpose and River Falls got the rebound but a contested 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.
Carufel finished with 16 points in the loss and Eli Johnson had 14 points and eight rebounds while Joey Butz scored 13 points.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 12-5 overall, 5-4 in BRC play while Eau Claire Memorial won its 13th straight game to improve to 14-3 overall, 8-1 in the BRC and tied with Hudson for first place.
The Wildcats will visit New Richmond (4-10, 2-7) Thursday night and Hudson (12-4, 8-1) Saturday.
