Impact Sports Academy is one of the leading avenues for young athletes looking to improve their baseball and softball skills in eastern Wisconsin.
That opportunity is now coming to this area with the opening of Impact Sports Academy West, which will be located in Somerset. ISA will make training available in baseball and softball.
ISA was developed by former major league pitcher Jason Berken, who has seen the business grow into a huge structure in Green Bay. Sean Parnell, a former standout baseball player at Amery High School who played in the minor leagues for the Seattle Mariners, has teamed with Berken to bring ISA to western Wisconsin.
Since 2018, ISA has placed 118 baseball players and 31 softball players in college programs.
Parnell said the plan is for the Somerset location to open in late July with a grand opening planned for Aug. 1. Parnell said he looked at several companies before aligning with ISA, saying their philosophy was most similar to his. The Academy is located at 500 County Road VV, near Somerset. More details can be found at their website (www.impactsportswest.com).
ISA offers athletes the chance to be part of traveling teams. Or, if they prefer, athletes can just use their facility for training purposes. Parnell said he is in the process of hiring a staff of baseball and softball coaches, most of whom will have experience playing professionally or in college ball.
ISA also has all of the latest software technology available to help athletes with metrics they are interested in, such as exit velocity and spin rate. They will also have software that will help athletes interested in advancing to the college level.
“It will be a great opportunity for kids to train, but also to advocate for themselves,” Parnell said. “It’s about getting kids a great experience.”
The building has more than 10,000 square feet of available space. It will have five moveable batting cages that will also allow them to offer live bullpen sessions and a full infield. Parnell said his goal is to have the business grow where he can someday build an outdoor facility to go along with the indoor complex.
Tryouts in baseball and softball are already being scheduled. The tryouts will take place in August at Larry Forrest Park in Somerset.
Parnell has lived in the Twin Cities since completing his playing career. He’s spent several years coaching softball and he’s also an active fastpitch player. He said he feels his experience in baseball and softball put him in a good position to lead this business after having made a recent move back to western Wisconsin.
Parnell was a two-time all-state player at Amery High School, leading the Warriors to three straight Middle Border Conference championships. Amery advanced to the WIAA State Tournament twice during his career. He then played at UW-Oshkosh, where the Titans went 102-19 during his collegiate career. The Titans won three WIAC championships and appeared in one NCAA Division III World Series during that time. Parnell was a three-time All-WIAC selection.
Parnell was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 1999 Major League Baseball Draft. He played in the Mariners’ minor league system from 1999 through 2001.
