You don’t have to be a former player to coach the Hudson boys hockey team, but new Raider coach Charlie Singerhouse said it helps.
Singerhouse, a 2014 Hudson High School graduate, is the fourth straight former Raider to return to coach his old team. The previous three— Brooks Lockwood, Jake Drewiske and Davis Drewiske– have combined to win four state titles in the last six years. Throw in the two won by Singerhouse’s old coach Mike Stoskopf in 2001 and 2004, and Singerhouse said he’s proud to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps.
“I think it just goes to show the tradition of the program,” he said. “I think the kids look up to guys who've been through the program and who have played at the college level, and for Davis the pros. And it’s cool to have people who want to come back and help, from the youth levels all the way up. Guys want to come back and help out.”
Singerhouse played under both Stoskopf and Lockwood as a Raider before playing three years of junior hockey– one with the New Jersey Titans of the Eastern Hockey League and two with the Amarillo Bulls of the North American Hockey League, before returning closer to home to play college hockey at UW-River Falls from 2018-21.
Throughout that time Singerhouse said his heart was never far from Hudson hockey. While attending UWRF he worked at the Hudson MAP-FHIT Hockey Training Center, and after graduating in 2021 coached the Hudson Bantam team last season.
When Drewiske resigned after guiding Hudson to its second straight state title last season, Singerhouse decided to throw his hat into the ring for the varsity job.
“It was always something I had in the back of my mind, possibly coaching this high school team one day” he said. “And to be honest, it just came a lot sooner than I expected.”
At 26 years old, Singerhouse said the memories of his playing days at Hudson are still fresh in his mind, and give him a unique perspective now as the head coach.
“I'm a little bit younger compared to the other coaches and less removed from actually being in high school and playing for Hudson,” he said. “So I think it's easy for me to relate to them and send a message, like hey, you're gonna miss these days so make the most of every single day.”
On the ice, he said he just wants his players to play the game the right way, all the time.
“Doing all the little things that entails being gritty, being tough,” he said. “Not one person as opposed to another person. Just one unit.”
Hudson has been one of the most successful hockey programs in the state since the WIAA began sponsoring the sport in 1971. Since that time the Raiders have made 13 state tournament appearances and won six state titles, the third most in state history, and are one of just three programs in the state to win back-to-back state titles twice– in 2017-18 under Lockwood and 2021-22 under Davis Drewiske.
So does Singerhouse feel any pressure?
“A little bit,” he admitted. “But I think the goal here should always be to get to the state tournament. And our youth program here is so strong that I think we should always be a contender.”
He said he’s grateful for all the support he’s received from the people in the Hudson Hockey Association, and the community in general, since he’s been named head coach.
“Even before it was official I had a lot of people coming up and saying congrats and I didn’t even have the job yet,” he said. “So I’ve had a lot of support. And just being able to coach in the town I grew up in and played in, it's pretty special.”
The Raiders open the season Friday, Nov. 25, against Madison Edgewood in a rematch of last season’s state title game.
