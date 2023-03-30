With four starters returning and the need to replace more than 80 percent of their innings pitched, the New Richmond varsity baseball team starts the 2023 season on the young side.
Second-year Tiger coach Dan Kretovics is trying to be realistic in his views for the season. He said the preseason voting of the Big Rivers Conference coaches picked the Tigers to finish sixth, and while that may be the view for now, he’s hoping the Tigers can find ways to climb into the top half of the standings.
Leading the returnees will be senior centerfielder Drew Effertz, who will hit leadoff. Senior Blake Milton returns after an all-state hockey season to handle the primary catching role. Junior George Schroeder was the team’s leftfielder in 2022, but he will move to shortstop this season. Sophomore Max Kretovics returns as the team’s first baseman.
Junior Alex Gunter steps into the lead role of the Tiger pitching staff after being the number three starter last season. Senior Gavin Seckora also returns.
There are several players who could gain key roles that didn’t play with the Tigers last season, but got back into baseball through the American Legion program last summer. That’s led by Seamus Scanlan and David Sterba, who both are in the pitching mix. Junior Trent Dorenbush is another, who looks to be among the starting outfielders.
Dorenbush and Sterba lead the candidates for the two corner outfield positions, along with Cal Eckardt, Aiden Eckert and Nick Salmon.
The leading candidates for the second base job are Aiden Berquam, Parker Nerby and Reagan Driscoll. Sophomore Gavin Tarras has stepped to the forefront at third base, with Milton also likely to see time here. When Milton is at third, Kyle Germain will be behind the plate. Otherwise, he’s a leading candidate to be the designated hitter.
There are 63 boys out for baseball, including 24 sophomores and 24 freshmen. Over the winter the Tigers held a throwing program and there was strong participation, especially among the two lower grades. Coach Kretovics said there are several younger pitchers who used that program to show their skills and have worked their way into the equation for this year’s varsity staff.
“With our numbers, I think our future is bright,” he said.
He said he sees this year’s Tigers being able to improve on the offensive production of a year ago. The Tigers went 11-14 last year, even though the team batting average for the season was below .200.
The Tigers finished 7-7 and in fifth place in the BRC standings last year.
“Trying to get into the top four is a realistic goal,” Kretovics said, saying that likely would be enough to get the Tigers a home game in the opening round of the WIAA tournaments. He said Hudson and River Falls bring back top players, as does Chippewa Falls. The Eau Claire schools are traditionally strong, but both have new head coaches this season.
The Tigers have also beefed up their non-conference schedule by adding Onalaska and Ashland.
“We want the guys to be battle tested,” Kretovics said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.