The New Richmond football team had just handed Ellsworth its first regular season loss in over two years Friday night. But Tiger coach Reggie Larson wasn’t impressed.
“Not pretty,” Larson said. “We gotta get better.”
The Tigers benefitted from five Ellsworth turnovers, and despite being outgained 373-337 and shooting themselves in the foot with untimely penalties, managed to earn a 22-8 victory over the defending Division 4 state runners-up to improve to 2-0 on the season. The loss was the first in the regular season for Ellsworth since the final game of the 2019 season.
The biggest break for the Tigers came late in the third quarter while holding a 15-0 lead. Ellsworth had a second-and-goal at the one-yard line when quarterback Griffin Blomberg kept the ball on a sneak. But the referees ruled Blomberg was pushed across the goal line by the Panther running back, wiping out the TD. Tiger defensive lineman Chris Rachner pounced on a bad Panther snap on the very next play, and the New Richmond offense covered 94 yards to open up a 22-0 lead on a 52-yard touchdown run by Andrew Trandahl.
“That was luck,” Larson said about the turn of events.
The Tigers scored on their opening drive of the game when Seamus Scanlan found Drew Effertz down the left sideline for a 31-yard touchdown. Scanlan hit tight end George Schroeder for the two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead.
Effertz came up with the Tigers first turnover when he picked off a Blomberg pass at his own 8-yard line on the ensuing possession.
New Richmond reached the Ellsworth 24-yard line early in the second quarter, but back-to-back penalties resulted in a 4th-and-20 and a punt. Ellsworth drove deep into Tiger territory on the next possession but another interception, this time by Scanlan at the six-yard line, ended the threat.
Late in the first half, punter Trey Cork chased down a high snap near midfield and still got off a punt that settled at the Ellsworth 20, before Ethan Turbeville recovered a fumble to give the ball back to New Richmond. Scanlan found Effertz in the back of the end zone on the very next play, and Cork added the extra point to send the Tigers into the locker room with a 15-0 lead.
After Trandahl’s long touchdown run, Ellsworth scored early in the fourth quarter to make it a 22-8 game. New Richmond came up with a big fourth-down stop at its own 9-yard line later in the quarter, before Effertz came up with his second interception of the game at his own 2-yard line with under two minutes remaining to seal the win.
While Larson said the Tigers needed to get better, he wasn’t putting all the onus on the players.
“They came with some stuff that we weren't ready for on both offense and defense,” he said about the Panthers’ game plan. “And that's on us as a coaching staff. We’ve got to make sure that we are checking all the boxes. I don't think the kids got complacent, I think we got complacent as a staff. So that's going to be something that we’ve got to take little ownership of and make sure that we're getting our guys ready to go after everything that could be thrown at us.”
Scanlan finished 16-of-23 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Effertz had five catches for 66 yards and a score and Drew Eckert caught two balls for 56 yards while Hagman had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. Trandahl accounted for 124 of the Tigers’ 132 rushing yards on 24 carries.
In addition to outgaining the Tigers 373-337, Ellsworth also had more first downs with 26 compared to the Tigers’ 18. But while Ellsworth turned the ball over five times, New Richmond played a turnover free game.
Despite what he described as a “sour taste” in the mouths after the win, Larson said he’s sure he’ll see plenty of good things on film.
It's never as bad as you think it is,” he noted. “Defensively, forcing five turnovers, that's really good. Offensively, not turning the ball over. That's really good. Now obviously, you hope it's a little bit different in the score, but I would say those are the two positives that came through tonight.”
The Tigers will travel to River Falls for their Big Rivers Conference opener this Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. River Falls is also 2-0 after a 26-0 victory over Holmen last Thursday night.
