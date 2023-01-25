The New Richmond boys hockey team improved to 8-0 in Big Rivers Conference play with a 5-0 shutout victory over River Falls Tuesday night in River Falls.
The Tigers scored a goal in each of the first two periods to take a tenuous 2-0 lead before icing the win with three goals in the first four minutes of the third period.
Easton Schmit scored the first goal of the game, unassisted, at the 9:55 mark of the first period before Canton Langeness scored at 13:15 of the second, assisted by Lance Howard and Zaylin Sweet, to make it a 2-0 game.
Bjorn Bahneman found the back of the net 55 seconds into the third, with assists from Catcher Langeness and Steven Chapman, and Catcher Langeness scored a shorthanded goal at the three minute mark before Canton Langeness netted his second goal just a minute later, assisted by older brother Catcher and Trent Dorenbush.
New Richmond goalie Blake Milton stopped all 18 shots he faced to record his seventh shutout of the season while River Falls goalie Jayden Serene finished with 45 saves.
The victory kept the Tigers one game ahead of Eau Claire Memorial in the BRC standings heading into back-to-back games against the Old Abes Thursday and Saturday. Memorial defeated Hudson 2-1 Tuesday night to improve to 7-1 in conference play.
The Tigers and Old Abes will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in New Richmond and again Saturday at 5 p.m. in Eau Claire. New Richmond (14-3 overall) is ranked No. 2 in this week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 2 Coaches Poll while Eau Claire Memorial (12-5-1) is ranked No. 4 in Division 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.