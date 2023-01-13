New Richmond scored three goals in each of the first two periods and held Somerset to just eight shots for the game while blanking the Spartans 6-0 for its sixth straight victory Friday night in Somerset.
Zaylin Sweet had a hat trick in the win and Matthew Unger had two goals and an assist as the second-ranked Tigers improved to 10-2 overall.
Sweet started the scoring 3 minutes, 32 seconds into the game with assists from Catcher Langeness and Lance Howard, before Unger scored just after a Tiger penalty kick at 7:05, assisted by Easton Schmit and Reece Hubmer to make it a 2-0 game.
Unger netted his second goal with 1:27 remaining in the period with Schmit assisting to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead. New Richmond outshot Somerset 19-1 in the opening period.
Sweet scored two goals in the first four minutes of the second period to extend the Tiger lead to 5-0. Langeness assisted on both goals while Trent Dorenbush and Steven Chapman picked up one helper each.
Canton Langeness made it a 6-0 final at the 12:32 mark of the second period with assists from Hubmer and Unger.
Tiger goalie Blake Milton stopped all eight shots he faced to record his second straight shutout and fifth of the season, while Spartan goalie Carson Belisle finished with 37 saves.
New Richmond will visit Menomonie for a Big Rivers Conference game Friday night while Somerset will host a nonconference game against Onalaska.
