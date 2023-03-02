New Richmond’s Catcher Langeness (12), Bjorn Bahneman (15), Steven Chapman (20), Easton Schmit (2) and Lance Howard (25) celebrate Bahneman’s second period goal that extended the Tigers’ lead to 2-0 in their WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game against Menomonie Thursday, March 2, in Middleton. The Tigers were just getting started as they scored three more goals in the second period and five in the third to post a 10-0 victory. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo