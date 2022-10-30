The New Richmond football team was one of the most athletic teams in the area this season. The Tigers ran into their match in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs against West De Pere.
West De Pere scored three times in a stretch late in the second quarter and early in the third. The Tigers were able to find the end zone once, in the final minutes of the game, meaning West DePere advances with a 21-6 win.
The Tigers finished their season with a 7-4 record. West De Pere will have to venture across the state again next Friday, to play top-seeded River Falls, who beat fourth seed Marshfield, 36-21.
New Richmond opened the game with a promising drive deep into West De Pere territory. The Tigers drove to the Phantom 13 before a tipped pass was intercepted. The key weapon in that drive was the passing of quarterback Seamus Scanlan to receiver Drew Effertz. They connected on five passes. Effertz would finish the game with a career-high 11 catches for 151 yards.
The first quarter ended scoreless. The Tigers got a break early in the second quarter when Ethan Turbeville recovered a fumble off a bad snap at the Tiger 35. The Tigers couldn’t do anything with the break and were forced to punt.
West DePere began moving the ball behind the running of halfback Najee Mitchell, who finished the game with 167 yards rushing. With 4:52 left in the first half, Mitchell scored on a 30-yard sweep right off a direct snap to him.
Another turnover cost the Tigers as the Phantoms intercepted a pass on the Tigers’ third play following the score. The Phantoms only had to drive 25 yards, with Mitchell scoring on a three-yard blast with 1:32 left in the half. The half ended at 14-0.
West De Pere opened the second half with another scoring drive, building its lead to 21-0.The Tigers spent the second half trying to break in the scoring column. Scanlan went down with an injury in the middle of the fourth quarter. Reis Hidde stepped in and led the Tigers to their only score. He connected with Effertz at the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 4:34 left in the game.
West De Pere has reason to be an excellent offensive team. The Phantoms are coached by former NFL quarterback Chris Greisen. New Richmond coach Reggie Larson said Mitchell was the difference in the game.
“That’s as good a back as we’ve seen in a long time,” Larson said.
New Richmond’s running game was bottled up by the strong, mobile West De Pere defense. The Tigers were limited to 17 yards rushing on 24 carries, including losses on numerous quarterback sacks.
The New Richmond and De Pere football teams have a history. When New Richmond advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state championship game, it was De Pere (then one high school) that defeated the Tigers for the state title.
