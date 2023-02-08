The New Richmond boys hockey team earned at least a share of the Big Rivers Conference title with a 4-1 victory over Chippewa Falls Tuesday night at the New Richmond Sports Center.
The win gives the Tigers a BRC record of 12-1 with one game remaining while Eau Claire Memorial, who defeated Menomonie 8-1 Tuesday night, is in second place at 11-2. New Richmond can wrap up the title outright with a victory Thursday at Rice Lake (1-11) regardless of the outcome of Memorial’s game at Chippewa Falls (8-5).
Bjorn Bahneman tallied a hat trick in Tuesday night’s conference-clinching win over the Cardinals, scoring his third goal into an empty net with 1:27 remaining to the delight of the home crowd.
Bahneman’s first two goals came in the opening period and were followed by a goal by Jameson Unger to stake the Tigers to a 3-0 lead after one. After a scoreless second period, Chippewa Falls made it a 3-1 game with just over six minutes remaining and pulled its goalie in a desperate attempt to tie the score but Bahneman ended any Cardinal comeback hopes with his third goal of the game.
New Richmond goalie Blake Milton stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced as the Cardinals outshot the Tigers 29-26.
It’s the first Big Rivers Conference championship for the Tigers since 1999. They moved to the Middle Border Conference the following year and won numerous MBC championships before returning to the BRC in 2021.
Following Thursday night’s regular season finale at Rice Lake (1-11), the Tigers will open postseason play as the No. 1 seed in its Division 2 sectional bracket at home against No. 8 seed Chequamegon Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.
