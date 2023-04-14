Amelia Brinkman, Gingerann Lucas and Brier Blietz drove in two runs each and Catelyn Swanepoel and Brooklyn Swanepoel teamed up to allow just four hits in the circle as New Richmond completed a series sweep of Eau Claire North with a 7-1 victory Thursday in New Richmond.
Blietz and Brinkman both homered in the fifth to extend New Richmond’s lead to 7-1 before Brooklyn Swanepoel retired six of the seven batters she faced over the final two innings to preserve the win.
Catelyn Swanepoel got things going when she tripled in the bottom of the first and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brier. Lucas drilled a two-run double and scored on an error in the second inning to push the Tiger lead to 4-0.
Blietz led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run and following a base hit by Bella Baillargeon, Brinkman went deep to make the final 7-1.
Catelyn Swanepoel earned the pitching victory, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 4 ⅓-innings.
Two days earlier in Eau Claire, the Tigers rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to post a 6-4 victory over the Huskies.
Down 4-3, Emma Eastep and Maddie Gafner reached on back-to-back bunt singles and moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Eastep scored on a single by Brooklyn Swanepoel to tie the score and Gafner scored the go-ahead run on an error before a sac fly by Baillargeon scored Swanepoel to extend the lead to 6-4.
Brooklyn Swanepoel worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth before retiring the Huskies in order in the seventh to earn the complete-game win.
Baillargeon finished 2-for-4 with two RBI at the plate and Blietz was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI while Brooklyn Swanepoel helped herself with two hits and an RBI and Catelyn Swanepoel drove in one run.
The Tigers, now 2-0, will play a doubleheader at Superior Friday.
