The New Richmond football team overcame four turnovers to hold off Superior 28-18 Friday night in Superior and remain in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Rivers Conference.
The Spartans pulled to within three, 21-18, after the Tigers turned the ball over deep in Superior territory and the Spartans capitalized with a 90-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter.
But that’s as close as Superior would get, as the Tigers sealed the win with a 75-yard touchdown on an inside screen pass from Seamus Scanlan to Catcher Langeness with 9:18 left in the game.
New Richmond posted 439 total yards with Andrew Trandahl running for 235 and one touchdown and Scanlan passing for 194 yards and three scores.
Scanlan found Drew Eckert for a 49-yard touchdown just 2:31 into the game after Effertz ended Superior’s opening drive with an interception.
Superior got a 50-yard touchdown run and missed two-point conversion late in the first quarter before the Tigers took a 14-6 halftime lead on a four-yard touchdown pass from Scanlan to George Schroeder.
New Richmond widened the gap to 21-6 on its first possession of the second half when Trandahl carried over from four yards out, but Superior marched right down the field and scored on a one-yard run to cut the gap to 21-12.
It was a 21-18 game after the Spartans turned Scanlan’s second interception of the night into a 90-yard touchdown pass before Langeness salted it away with his 75-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter.
Trandahl carried the ball 42 times for 235 yards while Scanlan completed 9-of-13 passes for 194 yards. Eckert led the receiving corps with four catches for 81 yards.
Kyle Germain registered a team-high seven tackles and Ethan Turbeville had six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss while Caleb Hyman contributed four tackles and a sack.
New Richmond moved to 4-1 overall, 2-1 in conference play, tied for second place with Hudson and Menomonie. The Tigers will host Chippewa Falls (3-2, 1-2) this Friday at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
