An unexpected groundswell of students interested in powerlifting gave the New Richmond powerlifters plenty of talent to build around this season.
That talent led to the New Richmond girls winning the Division 1 state championship at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association State Championships in Appleton March 4-5.
This was the third straight state championship for the New Richmond girls team. In the combined team competition, New Richmond lost to Neenah by two points. The New Richmond boys placed fifth in their half of the state meet.
The swell of interest in lifting at the high school resulted in the Tigers having 165 athletes turn out on the first day of practice. That compared to 130 on the first day last year, when 96 stayed throughout the season.
Three New Richmond girls brought home state championships, including one who set a national weight class record. The Tigers had 53 lifters qualify for state. Because of scheduling conflicts with spring break, 46 of the lifters competed at state.
The state meet is held in four sessions, starting with the lightest weights. New Richmond’s girls did so well in the first session, they virtually had the state championship locked up, according to head coach Troy Cran.
The success started at the 97-pound class, where Elli Coulter won the state title. She set two state records in winning her title, lifting 204 pounds in her squat lift and 116 pounds in her bench press.
Lauren Jansen broke a national record in winning the state championship at 105 pounds. Jansen set a national record in the squat by successfully lifting 248 pounds.
“That’s a lot to lift for a little girl, but she’s an animal,” Cran said of Jansen’s national record lift.
The third state championship was won by Chloe Nielsen in the 148-pound class.
The Tiger girls also had four lifters take second place in their class at state, including one who set a state record. That record was set by Katelyn Doehrmnn in the 114-pound class. She set a state record with a 303-pound deadlift. She was also honored as the third best lifter in the state meet.
Also taking second place for the girls were Hailey Kamphius at 105 pounds and Olivia Hiltner at 198-pounds. Hiltner broke the state record with a 187-pound bench press. Madison Newman took second place in the SHWT class.
The success continued in the lighter weights with Julia Jansen earning a third place finish at 114 pounds.
Cran said the Tiger boys ran into some misfortune at the state meet, otherwise they would have finished higher than in fifth place in the team rankings. The Tiger boys were led by a trio of top five finishes at state. That included Dave Domingo third at 132 pounds, Wyatt Stellrecht third at 275 pounds and Cade Deal fifth at 220 pounds.
With such a large turnout of lifters this season, the coaches divided practices into three sessions each night to make sure each lifter got the individual attention they needed. The Tigers had 10 coaches this season, including three alumni who volunteered to help the team.
Cran said assistant coach Rose Haasch excelled in creating team-building activities to bring together this large group of students.
The Tigers saw success all through their season. In their first meet at River Falls they swept the team titles, with Deal and Doehrmann being named the top individual lifters. That was followed by a meet at Osceola, where Newman was named the top female lifter.
For the final two meets of the season, the coaches divided the team into a varsity and junior varsity. The JV team went to a meet in Holmen at the end of January and that group of girls missed winning the team varsity title by 10 points. Two weeks later, the varsity team competed in a meet at Elk Mound. The Tigers swept the team titles, with Lee Erickson being named the best male lifter of the meet.
Hudson, River Falls lifters also compete at state
Hudson had nine student-athletes compete at the state meet with four earning top five finishes in their weight classes.
Payton Roder placed fourth in the boys 275-pound weight class and Justice Cable-Mills was fourth at 132 pounds, while Kristin Denny took fourth in the girls 123 weight class and Kadyn Berg was fourth at 148 pounds.
Ten River Falls athletes competed with three boys bringing home hardware. Timothy Story was third at 148 pounds and Anthony Moelter was third at 165 while Colten Christensen placed fourth at 181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.