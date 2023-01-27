The New Richmond boys basketball team hit four 3-pointers at the start, held off a Somerset surge early in the second half, and finished with 14 3-pointers overall to post an 87-73 non conference win over the Spartans Thursday night in New Richmond.
It was the second straight victory for the Tigers, coming two nights after they handed Hudson its first loss of the season, 54-45, at home. The two victories boosted the Tigers’ record to 4-9 overall heading into a Saturday home game against Eau Claire North. New Richmond is 2-6 in BRC play while Eau Claire North is 1-7.
Reis Hidde and Cullen lease combined for 11 of the Tigers’ 14 3-pointers Thursday night against Somerset. Hidde was 6-of-11 from long range on his way to a career-high 34 point night while Lease hit 5-of-8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.
The Tigers’ first 12 points all came on 3-pointers as they jumped out to a 12-6 lead three minutes in. They led 46-30 at the break before Somerset opened the second half with a 19-3 run to pull to within three, 49-46. But another Tiger three pushed their lead to six and they never looked back, opening up a 22-point lead 77-53, before going on to the 14-point win.
Hidde also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and made three steals for the Tigers while Lease had six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Abe Monson contributed 18 points, four assists and three steals for the Tigers and Brady Barlow-Sager scored seven points while Drew Effertz dished out a team-high eight assists and grabbed six rebounds.
Thomas Waskul led Somerset with 18 points and seven rebounds and Dylan Leccia scored 15 points while Kane Donnelly had 13 points and seven boards. Caeden Kreibich scored nine points and Jordan Walters scored eight while Walters and Caymen Gebheim grabbed seven rebounds each and Jameson Wink dished out five assists.
Somerset, now 9-8 overall, will host Spring Valley Friday night before visiting St. Croix Central Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.