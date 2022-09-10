Seamus Scanlan threw a pair of first quarter touchdown passes and the New Richmond defense did the rest as the Tigers handed Eau Claire Memorial its first loss of the season with a 14-10 victory Friday night in New Richmond.
Scanlan hooked up with Catcher Langeness for an 80-yard touchdown early, then tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Drew Effertz later in the quarter and Trey Cork nailed both extra points to give the Tigers a quick 14-0 lead.
Eau Claire Memorial answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass and it looked like it would be a shootout as the Tigers led 14-7 after one. But the only scoring the rest of the way came on a 29-yard second quarter field goal by the Old Abes and the Tigers held on for the 14-10 win.
Scanlan finished 7-of-11 passing for 121 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. In addition to the touchdown catches by Langeness and Effertz, Jacob Hagman caught two passes for 20 yards.
Senior running back Andrew Trandahl was held under 100 rushing yards for the first time this season, finishing with 84 yards on 27 attempts, as the Tigers totaled just 92 yards on the ground.
Kyle Germain led the Tiger defense with nine total tackles, including a tackle for loss, while Cork finished with eight tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss. Effertz and Zane Habisch each had an interception in the win and Andy Johnson recovered a fumble.
The Tigers, now 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big Rivers Conference, will visit Superior (0-4, 0-2) Friday, Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.