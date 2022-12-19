The New Richmond boys hockey team found out early last week it had been voted as the top Division 2 team in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey state rankings.
The Tigers then had to battle the second-ranked team from Fond du Lac Springs on Saturday at the New Richmond Sports Center. The Tigers had seen their games scheduled for last Tuesday and last Thursday canceled due to the weather, so this was their first game in 12 days. The Tigers weren’t at their sharpest in the 4-1 loss to Springs.
Springs took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Talan Blanck, the Ledgers’ leading scorer, scored an unassisted goal when the Tigers failed to clear the puck from in front of their net. Ten minutes into the game, Springs scored again, with the first of its three power play goals.
New Richmond coach John Larson expressed frustration over the penalties his team took. The Tigers were whistled for seven penalties while Springs didn’t draw a single whstle. Larson said his players need to read how the officials are calling the game and adjust their playing style to it.
The Tigers trimmed the margin to 2-1 five minutes into the first period. Gage Fox, playing in his first game after missing the start of the season due to injury, got the goal. Reece Hubmer cycled around behind the Springs net and fed a pass to Fox, who was planted at the edge of the goal crease.
Springs answered that goal with a minute left in the second period. The Ledgers’ top line played with extreme precision, particularly on the power play. On this play, their puck movement created an open shot on the back door. Springs added the final goal with 6:51 left in the game on another power play.
The best period for the Tigers was the third, when they outshot the Ledgers 12-5. Larson said the Tigers, particularly the top line of Fox, Hubmer and Catcher Langeness, produced a number of good scoring chances, but couldn’t get the puck past Springs goalie Memphis Young.
The Tigers have a busy week in store, with three games scheduled. They played at home on Tuesday against Hayward in a game with sectional seeding implications. The Tigers will play at Mosinee on Thursday and have a short turnaround, playing at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in a recently added game at Somerset.
The next week holds the trip to the annual Rochester, Minn. tournament on Dec. 28-30. The Tigers are scheduled to face the three Rochester teams in that tournament.
