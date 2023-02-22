Top-seeded New Richmond scored three goals in the second period and three more in the third to earn an 8-4 victory over No. 4 Hayward in a Division 2 sectional semifinal Tuesday night in New Richmond.
With the victory, the Tigers advanced to the sectional final where they will face second-seeded Amery Friday night at 7 p.m. in Amery with the winner earning a spot in next week’s WIAA Division 2 State Tournament in Madison.
Zaylin Sweet and Steven Chapman both tallied hat tricks in Tuesday night’s win over Hayward, with Chapman’s second goal putting the Tigers up for good, 3-2, midway though the second period.
Sweet opened the scoring 3:32 into the game but the score was tied 1-1 after one despite the Tigers outshooting the Hurricanes 22-7.
Chapman gave New Richmond a 2-1 lead early in the second but the Hurricanes matched it before Chapman scored the first of three straight Tiger goals to break the game open.
Sweet’s second goal of the game with 2:29 remaining in the second made it a 4-2 game before Catcher Langeness scored a power play goal nine seconds remaining to make it a 5-2 game after two.
Sweet and Chapman both completed their hat tricks in the third period, and Bjorn Bahneman added a goal, to give New Richmond the 8-4 win.
New Richmond finished with a 61-19 advantage in shots on goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.