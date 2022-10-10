New Richmond needed to win one of its final two games to qualify for the playoffs, so why not get it out of the way on homecoming?
The Tigers clinched a postseason berth for the ninth straight season with a 28-14 homecoming win over Eau Claire North Friday, and head coach Reggie Larson said it was good to get it out of the way.
“We thought we were gonna be in but it's good to take any doubt away and just go make it happen,” Larson said.
The Tigers used a balanced attack to score four straight touchdowns after North had taken an early 7-0 lead. New Richmond ran for 162 yards and passed for 185 to outgain the Huskies 347-232.
Larson said that’s been a hallmark of the Tiger offense over the last few weeks.
“Our quarterback is making some really good plays, taking care of the ball and making really good decisions,” he said. “And when that happens, we have a good balance between running and passing, and I think that makes it pretty difficult to defend.”
Tiger quarterback Sean Scanlan completed 14-of-17 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Andrew Trandahl 81 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as the Tigers improved to 6-2 overall, 4-2 in the Big Rivers Conference.
Scanlan hit Jake O’Keefe for a 14-yard touchdown to tie the score 7-7, before finding George Schroeder for a 21-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Trandahl capped a Raider drive with a 7-yard touchdown run just before halftime to extend New Richmond’s lead to 21-7.
Schroeder caught his second touchdown pass, from 8-yard out, in the third quarter before North made the final 28-14.
Larson said the Tigers made some adjustments on defense after North scored on its first drive of the game.
“We probably tried to out-scheme ourselves a little bit on that first drive,” he said. “Then we kind of got back to some basics and just kind of went with the next man up mentality and settled in a little bit.”
Kyle Germain was all over the field with 17 total tackles and Blake Milton totalled 13 tackles, including one sack and two tackles for loss, while Chris Rachner had a sack and tackle for loss among his 11 total stops. Vance Landa also picked off a pass.
The Tigers will wrap up the regular season on the road at Hudson this Friday night before beginning postseason play. Larson said likes the way the team is playing the last few weeks.
“We’ve gotten a lot better as the season has gone on,” he said. “So hopefully we can continue doing that through these last couple of weeks and extend the season a little bit longer, and just keep playing as long as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.