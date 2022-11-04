New Richmond running back Andrew Trandahl and Hudson defensive lineman Will McDonald headline the 2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Football teams, released by the conference coaches this week.
Trandahl was named the BRC Offensive Player of the Year while McDonald was voted the conference Defensive Player of the Year. Both are repeat selections to the All-BRC First Team.
Adam Kowles of Hudson and Ryan Scherz of River Falls were named the BRC Co-Coaches of the Year.
Trandahl bounced back from a season-ending torn ACL midway through his junior season to rush for 1,324 yards and 12 touchdowns to earn offensive player of the year honors. The senior, who averaged over 120 rushing yards per game, has committed to playing Division II football at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. next year.
McDonald, who has accepted a preferred walk-on offer at the University of Wisconsin, registered 61 total tackles, three tackles for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries for a Hudson defense that held opponents to just 11.7 points per game.
River Falls’ senior Cade Myszewski and New Richmond senior Drew Effertz earned 2022 All-BRC honors on both sides of the ball. Myszewski earned first team honors at tight end and defensive end while Effertz was named a first team defensive back and second team wide receiver.
Myszewski caught 18 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown from his tight end position while opening holes in the running game that helped the Wildcats rush for a league-high 226.5 yards per game. On defense he registered 39 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a blocked punt.
Effertz tied Hudson’s Ben Healy for the BRC lead with seven interceptions while making 48 tackles on defense. Offensively he caught a league-high 47 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns to earn All-BRC honors at wide receiver for the second straight season.
Other area players named to the All-BRC First Team on offense include senior quarterback Jake Busson, sophomore wide receiver Tyler Lessard and junior lineman Ethan Jensen of Hudson, and junior running back Jonah Severson, senior wide receiver Jordan Karras, and senior lineman Maverick Kaminski of River Falls.
Busson threw for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for over 600 yards and five TDs, while Lessard caught 22 passes for 542 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 24.6 yards per catch. He also had two interceptions on defense.
Severson ran for a BRC-high 1,436 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 143.6 rushing yards per game, while Karras caught 26 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns with an average of 19.8 yards per catch.
Joining McDonald, Myszewski and Effertz on the All-BRC First Team Defense were junior defensive lineman Aiden Tepper-Engh, junior linebacker Sam Dickman and senior linebacker Reese Thompson of Hudson, and senior defensive back Wyatt Bell of River Falls.
Tepper-Engh posted a conference-high 8.5 sacks, including one for a safety, with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery and Dickman had 58 tackles with four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, while Thompson had a team-high 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Bell had three interceptions and made 56 tackles with two forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Wildcats.
Rounding out the first team picks on special teams are junior kicker Jack Strong of Hudson and senior punter Trey Cork of New Richmond. It’s the second straight first team honor for Strong, who was a perfect 30-of-30 on extra point attempts and 5-of-7 of field goals this season, while Cork earned first team honors at punter after making the second team at kicker last season.
New Richmond senior quarterback Seamus Scanlan headlines the All-BRC Second Team picks after leading the conference with 1,853 passing yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 76.9 percent of his pass attempts (150-of-195).
Scanlan is joined on the second team offense by Effertz at wide receiver, junior teammate George Schroeder at tight and junior Tiger lineman Kyle Turner, along with junior lineman Landyn Zepczyk of River Falls and senior lineman Ryan Rambo of Hudson.
Earning second team honors on defense were senior defensive back Healy of Hudson and senior linebacker Gavin Kohel of River Falls.
