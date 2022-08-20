The buzz around the New Richmond football team heading into the season was how good they were at the skill positions. But head coach Reggie Larson said it didn’t look that way early in their season opener against Medford Friday night.
Dropped passes, bobbled snaps, penalties and general sloppiness led to the Tigers trailing 8-0 after one quarter of play. They shook off some of the rust in the second quarter and took a 12-8 lead into the locker room before scoring 20-unanswered points in the second half to post a 32-8 win.
“All we've heard for nine months is, you’ve got skill kids, you’ve got school kids,” Larson noted. “It didn't look like it. But then we challenge those guys a little bit, and I give them a lot of credit because they came out and answered the bell.”
Medford capped off its first drive of the game with an 8-yard touchdown run and two point conversion before the Tigers got a 34-yard touchdown run from Miles Burke midway through the second quarter. But the two-point conversion attempt failed and the Tigers still trailed 8-6.
New Richmond was able to take a 12-8 lead into the locker room thanks to a 28-yard touchdown pass from Seamus Scanlan to Jacob Hagman and another failed two-point try with 22 seconds left in the half.
Larson said even on the go-ahead drive, the Tigers were shooting themselves in the foot.
“We had three or four dropped passes,” he noted. “I told the guys, we're not gonna be able to get away with that down the stretch. That's stuff that has to be corrected.”
The Tigers settled down in the second half, scoring 20 unanswered points while keeping Medford off the board and forcing two turnovers.
On their opening possession of the second half, Scanlan found Hagman behind the Medford defense again for a 36-yard touchdown but the extra point was blocked to keep it a 10-point game, 18-8.
Following a fourth down conversion near midfield later in the quarter to keep a drive alive, Andrew Trandahl plunged over from three yards out, and this time Trey Cork drilled the extra point kick to extend the Tigers’ lead to 25-8.
New Richmond’s final touchdown came when Trandahl scooped up a bad snap and ran the ball 12-yards around the left side before diving for the pylon. Cork tacked on the extra point to make it a 32-8 game with 10:06 remaining.
That’s when the Tiger defense started flexing its muscles. After a long Medford return on the ensuing kickoff gave them the ball at the Tiger 25-yard line, Reis Hidde quickly ended the drive by picking off a pass on first down.
The Tigers’ had a 56-yard touchdown run by Burke wiped out by a holding penalty later in the fourth quarter, and after punting the ball back to Medford they took it right back when Hidde grabbed a Medford fumble in midair to seal the win.
Scanlan finished 15-of-25 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns while Trandahl ran for 134 yards and two scores on 26 carries. Hagman only caught two passes, but both were touchdowns totalling 47 yards, while Drew Eckert made five catches for 45 yards. Burke contributed 55 yards on eight attempts on the ground as the Tigers totalled 246 rushing yards.
Larson said despite all the mistakes, the Tigers came out of the game feeling good about themselves.
“I was very pleased with how we kind of settled in there after the first quarter and then into the second half,” he said. “There’s things to work on, but I think that's what every coach in the state would say after the first game.”
Next up for New Richmond is old Middle Border Conference foe Ellsworth Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
