The New Richmond boys hockey team overcame a 2-0 first period deficit to defeat Eau Claire North 6-5 in overtime Thursday night to remain undefeated in Big Rivers Conference play at 6-0.
The Tigers scored three goals in the second period to forge a 3-3 tie and took a 5-4 lead on Catcher Langeness’ third goal of the game with just over three minutes remaining, but Eau Claire North scored with 2:07 on the clock to force overtime. Langeness scored his fourth goal 4:51 into the extra session to give the Tigers the 6-5 win.
Easton Schmit scored New Richmond’s first goal at two minutes into the second period, and after the Huskies had taken a 3-1 lead, Langeness scored the next two goals in the period to tie the score 3-3.
Bjorn Bahneman gave New Richmond its first lead of the game at the 6:42 mark of the third period before the two teams combined for three goals in the final 3:28, with Langeness sandwiching his third goal of the game between a pair of Husky scores.
New Richmond outshot Eau Claire North 55-23, with Tiger goalie Blake Milton finishing with 18 saves.
The Tigers, now 12-3 overall, will host second place Hudson (9-5 overall, 6-1 BRC) in a key conference matchup Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at the New Richmond Sports Center.
