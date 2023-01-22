Hudson had a chance to pull even with New Richmond at the top of the Big Rivers Conference standings Saturday in New Richmond, but the Tigers had other plans.
In a game that was tied four times through the first two periods, the Tigers scored three unanswered goals in the first nine minutes of the third and got an empty-netter at the end to post an 8-6 win over the Raiders.
The victory left New Richmond all alone atop the BRC standings at 7-0 (13-3 overall), while knocking Hudson to 6-2 (9-6), one half game behind Eau Claire Memorial. New Richmond entered the game tied for No. 1 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 2 coaches poll while Hudson was ranked No. 5 in Division 1.
Steven Chapman had two goals and an assist for the Tigers and Reece Hubmer scored twice while Alex Pottratz had a hat trick and two assists for Hudson.
Tied 4-4 after two, Easton Schmit, Chapman and Hubmer scored three straight goals in the third period to give New Richmond a 7-4 lead. Schmit’s goal came on a power play 1:15 into the period and Chapman scored his second goal at 7:26 while Hubmer’s goal came on a power play at 8:59.
Just 32 seconds after Hubmer’s second goal of the game, Carson Strapon found the back of the net for the Raiders to make it a 7-5 game. The Raiders pulled to within one with a shorthanded goal by Pottratz with 2:30 remaining, but Catcher Langeness scored into an empty net for the Tigers with 31 seconds left to seal the victory.
Hudson struck first on a Pottratz goal at the 10:24 mark of the opening period before Bjorn Bahneman tied it up for the Tigers two minutes later. Pottratz struck again with 1:12 remaining in the period to put Hudson up 2-1 after one.
The Tigers took a brief 3-2 lead early in the second period on goals by Chapman and Gage Fox, but Hudson answered with goals by Strapon and Mike Mauer to back on top 4-3, only to have Hubmer score 30 seconds later to make it a 4-4 game after two.
Tiger goalie Blake Milton finished with 28 saves while Hudson’s Aidan Tepper-Engh stopped 32 shots in a game that featured a total of 74 shots on goal.
New Richmond will be back in action Tuesday night at River Falls (0-7, 4-11) before hosting second place Eau Claire Memorial (6-1, 11-5) Thursday night. Eau Claire Memorial is ranked No. 6 in this week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 coaches poll. Hudson will host Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday and travel to Chippewa Falls (5-2, 12-4) Thursday.
