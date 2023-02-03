The New Richmond boys hockey team continues to control its own destiny in the race for the Big Rivers Conference title after defeating defending conference and state champion Hudson, 5-3, Thursday night in Hudson.
The victory maintained the Tigers’ first-place standing in the BRC with a conference record of 11-1 while boosting their overall mark to 17-4. Eau Claire Memorial defeated Eau Claire North 6-0 Thursday night to remain in second place at 10-2 while Hudson slipped to 8-4.
The Tigers have two conference games remaining– Tuesday, Feb. 7 at home against Chippewa Falls (7-4) and Thursday, Feb. 9, at Rice Lake (1-10), while Eau Claire Memorial will finish its conference schedule at Menomonie (1-10) Feb. 7 and at Chippewa Falls Feb. 9.
Last night in Hudson, Bjorn Bahneman scored a pair of first period goals after Hudson had taken a 1-0 lead and the Tigers never trailed after that.
Alex Pottratz scored just 49 seconds into the game to put the Raiders up 1-0, before Bahneman scored 38 seconds into a Tiger power play to tie the score. Bahneman struck again with just over three minutes remaining in the opening period to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
Catcher Langeness extended New Richmond’s lead to 3-1 early in the second period before a Brady Gilbert goal pulled Hudson to within one, 3-2, after two.
Jameson Unger pushed the Tiger lead to 4-2 just under two minutes into the third period and Pottratz scored his second goal midway through the period to make it a one-goal game again, before Reece Hubmer iced the game for New Richmond with an empty net goal with 41 seconds remaining.
Tiger goalie Blake Milton made 26 saves and Raider goalie Aidan Tepper-Engh stopped 20 shots as New Richmond outshot Hudson 29-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.