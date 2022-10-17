The New Richmond boys soccer team prepped for this week’s WIAA playoffs with a pair of nonconference wins over Unity-St. Croix Falls and Somerset last week.
The Tigers routed Unity-St. Croix Falls 8-1 Saturday after shutting out the Spartans 3-0 Thursday night.
The Tigers will open WIAA Division 2 playoff action as a No. 2 seed this Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a home game against No. 7 Sparta. The winner will be back in action Saturday, facing the winner of Tuesday night’s game between No. 6 Holmen and No. 3 La Crosse Central.
Sparta upset New Richmond in the opening round of the playoffs in 2021. Tiger coach Darian Blattner said his team used Saturday’s game to prepare for a game where Sparta will use the same defensive style it used last season.
“I think we’re ready,” Blattner said about the team’s approach for the playoffs. “We’ve got a game plan prepared for them to play very defensively.”
By jumping to a quick lead on Saturday, the Tiger starters only played the first 20 minutes The coaches used the rest of the game to get younger players varsity experience that will help them be ready for their opportunity to move up to full-time varsity positions next season. Blattner said there are six seniors graduating from the team, so there will be openings for players who are ready to step up next season.
Among the highlights for the Tigers Saturday was the first varsity goal for Levi Jansen. Zaylin Sweet, who recently returned from injury, scored two goals.
Thursday night the Tigers beat their old rival from the Middle Border Conference, Somerset, by a 3-0 score.
Blattner said this was one of the Tigers’ best recent defensive efforts, including only being called for five fouls. He said offensively, the Tigers were much more precise on their passing.
All three Tiger goals came in the first half. The first goal came on a nice effort by Bennett Heiss, who stole the ball and slashed a shot past the Somerset keeper. The second came on a well-executed set piece. Charlie Gess took a corner kick, getting the ball to Reily Heiberg. He headed the ball to Andrew Blattner, who put the shot away.
The third goal was the result of a pass from Tae Herron to Roshane Samuels, who ripped a shot in from 20 yards out.
The Tigers started last week with a 3-3 tie at Rice Lake in their final game of the Big Rivers Conference tournament. Rice Lake took advantage of several defensive mistakes that resulted in the Warriors’ goals.
The Tigers got the game’s first goal in the 33rd minute when Samuels took a pass from Blattner and fired a shot to just inside the far post.
The next Tiger goal was the product of a nice passing sequence from Gess to Samuels to Steven Chapman. That goal came 28 seconds into the second half before Rice Lake took a 3-2 lead. The Tigers got the tying goal when Blattner scored off a free kick with 12 minutes left.
