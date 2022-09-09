After winning two of three matches at their home quad last Tuesday and pushing Eau Claire North to five sets Thursday night, New Richmond volleyball coach Jeff Thiel said he was pleased by the Tigers' growth.
“I’m really excited about how we grew from last week to this week in terms of caring for each other and doing a better job of interrupting long runs by our opponents,” he said. “Still work to be done, but we're excited about that.”
New Richmond started the week by hosting Durand, Prescott and Ellsworth for a quad on Tuesday. They opened with a 25-15, 25-18 victory over Durand and lost 17-25, 14-25 to Prescott before defeating Ellsworth 25-22, 25-18.
“We were able to use Tuesday's quad to rework some of our systems,” Thiel said. “We really emphasized controlling our side of the court and for the most part did that well. We didn't dominate quite as well as we wanted to, but came out of Tuesday healthy and with a good idea of where we had made progress with our attacking and serving game.”
That progress showed Thursday at Eau Claire North, where the Tigers dropped a five-setter to the Huskies by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 14-16. Thiel said it was a great match to be a part of.
“Both teams put together strong efforts to keep balls from hitting the floor and paying attention to what the defense was giving them for scoring,” he noted.
Thiel said senior setter Claire Seckora may have played the best match of her career.
“She was phenomenal from behind the service line and pursued balls everywhere to keep us in rallies, in addition to feeding her hot hitters, which is something we've really been emphasizing in training this week with our setters,” he said.
Thiel said Paige Turner and Chloe Quist were also both elite from behind the serving line, and Natalia Drill was composed and reliable in helping the team score in sideout situations.
“She had a handful of swings that will go unnoticed because they didn't dent the floor,” he said. “But they were well placed and smartly played balls. We need her to continue to do that for our team.”
Thiel said the Tigers know they haven’t played their best volleyball yet this season.
“We're looking forward to the challenge of playing at River Falls on Thursday and the North Husky Invite on Saturday.”
