Austin Junker was ready to start his job as New Richmond athletic director before he even officially started.
“My contract didn't start until July 1, but as soon as I found out I was hired I was here,” he said. “The office was vacant so I started coming over here right around mid-June when school got out.”
Junker’s previous job was in the South St. Paul school district, where he was a social studies teacher, dean of students and head girls basketball coach at South St. Paul High School. He also served on the district leader team and as a union negotiator/officer.
He said when he was looking to advance his career after receiving his masters in coaching & athletic administration in the spring of 2018 from the University of Concordia Irvine, and his EdS in educational leadership and administration from the University of Concordia St. Paul this past spring, New Richmond checked all the boxes.
“It’s a strong community that has a lot of support,” he said. “People that are passionate about athletics and education, and we have a lot of those people here. And a great opportunity for growth.”
Junker grew up in Stillwater and graduated from Stillwater High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball, in 2009. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of St. Thomas, where he began coaching football, basketball and baseball while playing on the Tommies’ men’s volleyball team.
In addition to serving as head girls basketball coach at South St. Paul, he also coached football, basketball, baseball, and tennis as a varsity assistant. He said that love of competing, coaching and teaching has prepared him well for his new job as Tiger athletic director.
“This has been what I've always wanted to do, basically since I got out of high school,” he said. “I love coaching, and I love athletics. And I love the role that it plays in creating a positive environment in school and a positive experience for a student.”
He said it wasn’t long after starting his new job that he realized how far he’d come since his high school playing days in Stillwater.
“One of the members of the community, Mike Weiss, I actually had him as a coach over in Stillwater,” he said. “And Roger Stipple, who is one of our varsity boys basketball assistants, he was a teacher over at Stillwater. So I grew up around those guys. And I grew up idolizing what they did. I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing now, if it wasn't for them, kind of planting the seeds in me of what is great about this profession. Even as a teenager it was just something that resonated with me.
“I'm living proof of what those coaches and what those teachers can do as far as giving a kid a vision or a purpose of their own,” he added.
Junker said in his short time on the job he’s seen a community and school district that is passionate about cultivating an environment focused on what is best for its kids.
“It's about creating experiences,” he said. “It's about building skills and relationships, all the things that are great about sports. It’s about more than kids coming in because they like the sport. What are they going to get out of it? I think the coaches and people here do a really nice job of making sure that they’re focusing on those pieces, which those kids are going to carry through their time here.”
Junker replaces Scott Farmer, who oversaw New Richmond’s transition into the Big Rivers Conference over the past two years, as the district athletic director. He said he knows New Richmond is relatively new to the BRC, but feels it’s exactly where the Tigers belong.
“We've got great facilities, we've got great programs, we've got great youth associations and really involved partnerships in the community,” he noted. “I think all of them see that there's an opportunity for us to really make a push to be at the top, or compete at the top, of the Big Rivers over the long haul.”
Junker said this is an awesome job in an awesome district, and is looking forward to settling here with his wife Brianna and 16 month-old daughter Riley.
“This is a really important job because of how passionate people are,” he said. “I'm aware of that. But I also know that nobody wants to be more successful at this job than I do.
“Right now I'm just excited about getting some sports started, and getting to be there and see the kids play and work with coaches,” he added. “Especially in the fall. It just really just charges everybody up with so much energy. I mean, there's not a better time of the school year.”
