It was a day of numbers for the Hudson boys swimming and diving team at the Division 1 sectional meet Saturday at the middle school pool.
For the first time ever, the Raiders qualified four divers for this weekend’s WIAA State Tournament. They did that while winning their third sectional title in four years, while also qualifying all three relays for the fifth straight season.
“I'm thrilled at how well the boys did,” Raider coach Ross Campbell said. “All of our entries, both individual and relays, scored. I know we didn't get as many first places as we would've liked, but this meet demonstrated that depth matters when we want to win championships.”
When the numbers are added up, the Raiders will have 11 athletes competing in 10 different events at the Division 1 State Championships Saturday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Not to be outdone, River Falls will be sending five athletes in six events after finishing fifth Saturday’s 11-team sectional.
Hudson’s individual sectional champions included Jackson Rodriguez in diving, Andrew Hanson in both the 200 yard freestyle and 500 free– setting a pair of new school records in the process– Brady Wainionpaa in the 100 breaststroke, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Jerett Maalis, Eli Ramthun, Ben Weaver and Hanson.
Rodriguez’s score of 558.55 in diving last weekend earned him the top seed for state, while Hanson’s time of 1 minute, 38.77 in the 200 freestyle is the fastest in the state field and his time of 4:34.78 is the second best.
Rodriguez will be joined at state diving by teammates Nathan Kostynick,who placed third at the sectional with a score of 410.3, Luc Douglas, who was fourth with 384.3, and Isaac McKenzie, who finished fifth with 359.8. River Falls’ Nolan Tody also qualified for state with a seventh place score of 341.75.
In addition to his first place time of 58.57 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, Wainionpaa also qualified for state in the 50 freestyle with a third place time of 21.99 seconds. Teammate Jerett Maalis also qualified in two events by finishing second in the 100 backstroke in 54.37 seconds and third in the 100 butterfly in 53.58 seconds.
Maalis, Ramthun, Weaver and Hanson combined for a first place time of 3:16.85 to claim the sectional 400 freestyle relay title, while Maalis, Wainionpaa, Ramthum and Isaac Anderson qualified in the 200 medley relay with a second place time of 1:38.77, and Wainionpaa, Quintin Moothedan, Weaver and Hanson took second in the 200 free relay in 1:30.21 to advance.
River Falls received a sectional title from Taylor Matter in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:00.59. He also qualified for state in the 100 butterfly with a second place time of 52.94 seconds.
Wildcat teammate Daniel Carns also qualified for state in two events– the 50 freestyle with a second place time of 21.91 seconds, and the 100 free with a third place time of 48.25 seconds.
The Cats’ 200 freestyle relay team of Matter, Cooper Cernohous, Alton Lesneski and Carns advanced with a third place time of 1:32.5.
The WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships begins with diving competition at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium with swimming set to get underway at 2:30 p.m.
